CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old West Chester female for alleged criminal trespass at 10:27 a.m. on August 1. The report indicates the incident took place at a Sabina Road residence in Sabina/Union Township.

• At 7:17 p.m. on July 27, deputies responded to multiple reports of a husband and wife fighting at a residence on State Route 28 in New Vienna. A female subject was indicated as having apparent minor injuries. A 57-year-old New Vienna male was listed as a suspect.

• At 6:07 p.m. on July 31, deputies responded to a North High Street residence in Midland/Jefferson Township on a report of domestic violence. The report lists a 24-year-old Blanchester male was listed as the suspect. The female victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 10:28 p.m. on July 27, deputies recovered a stolen Caterpillar skid steer that was reported stolen from Grant County, Kentucky. The report indicates it was recovered at the 300 block of Maple Ridge Place in Wilmington/Chester Township.

• At 1 p.m. on July 30, a 57-year-old Dayton male reported his handgun was stolen from the 6200 block of State Route 380 in Wilmington/Chester Township. The report lists the handgun as a Smith and Wesson 66-8 revolver .357 magnum.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

