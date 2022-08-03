Aug. 2 local vote totals; turnout 6.55%

Aug. 2 vote totals, unofficial;
Clinton County totals only
Turnout: 6.55%
Wilmington 2-B Local Option,
Ole Town Tavern, Sunday Sales
• Yes 45
No 22
Member of State Central Committee, Man,
10th District, Democrat (Vote for 1)
• David M. Farrell 176
Seth Flora 68
Shawn E. Jackson 75
Daniel Saks 55
Member of State Central Committee, Man,
10th District, Republican (Vote for 1)
• Steve Austria 909
Mark S. Johnson 465
Member of State Central Committee, Woman,
10th District, Democrat (Vote for 1)
• Sarah Freemantle 352
Member of State Central Committee, Woman,
10th District, Republican (Vote for 1)
• Laura A. Rosenberger 1,225
State Rep., 71st District,
Democrat (Vote for 1)
• James Harvey Duffee 349
State Rep., 71st District,
Republican (Vote for 1)
Bill Dean 1,255