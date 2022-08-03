Posted on by

Aug. 2 local vote totals; turnout 6.55%


News Journal

Aug. 2 vote totals, unofficial;

Clinton County totals only

Turnout: 6.55%

Wilmington 2-B Local Option,

Ole Town Tavern, Sunday Sales

• Yes 45

No 22

Member of State Central Committee, Man,

10th District, Democrat (Vote for 1)

• David M. Farrell 176

Seth Flora 68

Shawn E. Jackson 75

Daniel Saks 55

Member of State Central Committee, Man,

10th District, Republican (Vote for 1)

• Steve Austria 909

Mark S. Johnson 465

Member of State Central Committee, Woman,

10th District, Democrat (Vote for 1)

• Sarah Freemantle 352

Member of State Central Committee, Woman,

10th District, Republican (Vote for 1)

• Laura A. Rosenberger 1,225

State Rep., 71st District,

Democrat (Vote for 1)

• James Harvey Duffee 349

State Rep., 71st District,

Republican (Vote for 1)

Bill Dean 1,255

