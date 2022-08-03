OTA president speaks to Rotary

Tom Balzer, President and CEO of the Ohio Trucking Association (OTA), spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room.

The OTA’s mission is “Enhancing the public image and economic growth of our members by promoting safety, innovation, and professionalism.”

Balzer provided numerous facts and statistics about trucking in Ohio:

• Trucking industry is truly small business; the average size of a trucking company is five trucks

• One in 13 jobs is in the trucking industry

• 95.2% of all products are transported by trucks in Ohio

• There is a huge driver shortage for motor carriers — a shortage of 160,000 to 200,000 drivers by 2026.

• Truckers earn competitive wages

Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Tom Balzer, President of the Ohio Trucking Association. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_IMG_1334.jpg Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Tom Balzer, President of the Ohio Trucking Association. Submitted photo