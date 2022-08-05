Chapter F of P.E.O. Sisterhood honors scholarship winners

Chapter F of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on July 28 where they honored four of their six local scholarship winners.

Joining the chapter members at the meeting were Lexi McKee-Cole, Jenna Norman, and Madeline Webber who received grants from the P.E.O. Ohio Scholarships program. Jordan Snarr and Mackenzie Snarr also received Ohio Scholarships but were unable to attend the meeting.

The Ohio Scholarships program is a competitive grant program and is funded by Ohio P.E.O. Chapters and awards grants to undergraduate and master’s degree women from all over the state of Ohio.

Chapter F is very happy to have sponsored these very talented and worthy young women.

Also attending the meeting was Jenna Taylor, 2022 Wilmington High School graduate, who was awarded the Jean Heiland, Louise Linton, Marjorie L. Diebel Scholarship, awarded annually to a top female graduate from Wilmington High School.

In 1935, Jean Linton (who later married Hugh Heiland) was the very first recipient of this award. After her passing in 2010, Chapter F along with Jean Heiland’s family collaborated to rename this scholarship in memory of Jean, her mother Louise Linton, and her sister Marjorie Diebel. All three women were faithful and active members of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Wilmington’s Chapter F and the Heiland family fund this annual scholarship and are delighted to be able to help this impressive and outstanding young lady.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization whose mission celebrates advancement of women and supports women’s education through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans.

Chapter F was organized in Wilmington in 1925 and continues to be a vibrant part of the Wilmington community.

Pictured are scholarship recipients Lexi McKee-Cole, Jenna Norman, Jenna Taylor, and Madeline Webber.