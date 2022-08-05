EC alum Whittington returns to board of national ag organization

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dr. Pat R. Whittington, Assistant Dean for Student Development in The Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences Academic Programs Office, is serving as Past President and Nominating Committee Chair of the National Agricultural Alumni & Development Association (NAADA) for 2021-2022.

He is an alumnus of East Clinton High School.

NAADA, which was formed in 1976, provides education, support and recognition for professionals and volunteers dedicated to expanding resources for advancing agriculture and related disciplines through land-grant and other colleges of agricultural sciences and partner programs. Members of NAADA are from two-year and four-year institutions of higher education and organizations associated with agriculture and related sciences. Dr. Whittington completed his two-year term of service as president in 2022 and is currently serving the first of a two-year term in the new position.

Dr. Whittington is currently the Assistant Dean for Student Development in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. He serves as the Director of Scholarships and Student Financial Aid, Honors, Undergraduate Research and Career Services.

Currently, Dr. Whittington serves as an advisor for two OSU student organizations; Ohio Stater’s Inc., and Delta Theta Sigma Professional Agricultural Fraternity.

Dr. Whittington has been a faculty mentor for STEP (Second-Year Transformational Experience Program) since the inception of the program in 2013. STEP was developed as a continuation of the university’s effort to redefine the student experience. He is passionate about creating access to higher education for underserved and disadvantaged populations, and really enjoys being part of an office that makes educational experiences more affordable.

Whittington earned his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Idaho, a M.S. in Educational Administration and Agricultural Education from the University of Idaho, and a B.S. in Agriculture from The Ohio State University.

Dr. Whittington previously worked at Washington State University serving as the Coordinator for Research and Innovation and later as the Assistant State Director for the Washington Small Business Development Centers; and prior to Ohio State was the Assistant to the Dean for Undergraduate Education in the College of Agricultural Sciences at The Pennsylvania State University.