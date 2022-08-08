Kiwanis welcome Girls State rep

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club at their Thursday, August 4 meeting welcomed Buckeye Girls State Representative Adriana Benitez as guest speaker.

Adriana spoke about her experience and her duties at Buckeye Girls State, where she was elected to the Board of Elections and appointed Director of Environmental Services. Adriana will be a senior this fall at Wilmington High School.

Recently the Aktion Club made activity packs for children visiting the ER at Clinton Memorial Hospital. These packs will help the children keep busy while they wait.

The Aktion Club is a Service Leadership Program for adults with disabilities and is sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis Club. For more information about it, contact Latasha Ruddle at the Clinton County Board of DD at 937-382-6674.

The Aktion Club and the Kiwanis Club are currently making plans for a float in the upcoming Corn Festival.

Guest speaker Adriana Benitez, right, is presented a t-shirt and book bag from Wilmington Kiwanis President Kim Hiatt. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_IMG_1040-2305843009213952324-.jpg Guest speaker Adriana Benitez, right, is presented a t-shirt and book bag from Wilmington Kiwanis President Kim Hiatt. Submitted photo