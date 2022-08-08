Progress Club hears history of tea

The August meeting of the Progress Club was held August 1 at the Cape May Campus room with 10 members in attendance.

The group enjoyed a traditional cream tea, prepared by hosts Jane Walker and Jean Singleton. As members tasted a variety of teas and treats including scones, with fresh clotted cream and jams, Jean shared the history of tea and its appearance in Europe and the civilized colonies of America.

The recipe and process for making clotted cream was shared with the group.

A September meeting will not be held as it falls on Labor Day. Next meeting is Monday, October 3 at 1 p.m. in the Cape May Campus room, with Jayne Garber and Joyce Walker hosting.

Judy Sargent, club president, adjourned the meeting.