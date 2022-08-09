OSU’s Collett 1st in ag skills competition

Cameron David Collett, who graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and Magna Cum Laude honors this spring, was a member of The Ohio State University Weeds Judging Team.

They participated at the North Central Weed Science Society contest held on July 28 in Johnstown, Iowa, hosted by Corteva Agriscience. He competed as a member of the team and as an individual.

Approximately 100 students competed from 14 universities including Purdue, University of Illinois, Nebraska, University of Kentucky, Kansas, and Wisconsin. Collett placed first in the undergraduate individuals in the herbicide identity division, and the team placed second overall.

He is the son of Gregg and Katie Collett,