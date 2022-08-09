WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between August 1 and August 5:

• Tony Arnold, 35, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The license was returned to Arnold. ALS vacated. Arnold must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Arnold must also complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program.

• Kyle Hensley, 42, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail, license suspended from Aug. 3, 2022-Aug. 3, 2027, fined $950, assessed $510 court costs. Additional charges including open container, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, a seat belt violation, and four other driving under suspension-financial charges were dismissed.

• Robin Crites, 35, of Sabina, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Nygeria Lloyd, 19, of Lima, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Lloyd.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

