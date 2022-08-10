CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 9:59 p.m. on August 1, a Port William subject reported their spouse violated a protection order in July. A 33-year-old Port William male is listed as a suspect.

• At 1:07 p.m. on August 6, a 35-year-old Wilmington/Union Township female reported a handgun was stolen from her vehicle. The report lists a DB9 Diamondback as the stolen firearm. The incident took place at the victim’s property on Whitethorne Court.

• At 8:53 p.m. on August 6, a 42-year-old Blnahcester/Marion Township male reported his cell phone was stolen from his residence on State Route 133 North. The report indicates a 38-year-old female as the suspect — she is also listed as an ex-spouse of the victim.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574