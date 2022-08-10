Local Briefs: Jeep Jam set for Aug. 19-21; Peelle family reunion set

Jeep Jam set for Clarksville

Muddy Buddys Jeep Jam 2022 is scheduled for the Aug. 19-21 weekend at a Clarksville-area farm.

The website said Jeep Jam is a family-friendly event to bring Jeep owners and enthusiasts together to celebrate the Jeep hobby and sport. It includes a Friday cruise-in, multiple wooded trails, mud pits, a rock garden, obstacle courses, a kids area, food trucks and vendors.

​Jeep Jam is located at 5723 State Route 350 near Clarksville.

The Friday, Aug. 19 Jeep cruise-in from 5 to 9 p.m. is free. Hours Saturday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A spectator pass is $5 per person/day, with children 7 and under admitted free.

Peelle family reunion slated

The 130th annual Peelle family reunion is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Quaker Knoll Lodge, 675 Sprague Road (off SR 730), Wilmington.

Please bring a covered dish as well as a book for a book exchange.

​

​