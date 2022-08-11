CCHD to provide back-to-school immunizations at open houses in county’s schools

For the convenience of Clinton County families, the Clinton County Health District will be at open houses in each school district providing back-to-school immunizations.

A parent or guardian must be present at the time of immunization, or a court document must be provided if the accompanying adult is not the legal guardian. Register in advance at: https://bookclintonschoolsvax.timetap.com.

The following are available school location dates and times:

• Blanchester Middle School — Monday, Aug. 15; 5-7:30 p.m.

• Clinton-Massie Schools — Monday, Aug. 15; 3:30-7 p.m.

• Wilmington, Holmes Elementary — Monday, Aug. 15; 5-7:30 p.m.

• Wilmington Middle/High School — Monday, Aug. 15; from 5-7:30 p.m.

• East Clinton Middle/High School — Wednesday, Aug. 31; 4:30-7:30 p.m.

• East Clinton, New Vienna Elementary — Thursday, Sept. 1; 4:30-7 p.m.

• East Clinton, Sabina Elementary — Thursday, Sept. 1; 4:30-7 p.m.

Other immunization times are available by calling the Nursing Team at 937-382-7221.

Learn more about back-to-school immunizations at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict/BacktoSchoolImmunizations.

Monkeypox update

The CCHD currently has no plans to provide Monkeypox vaccinations to the general public in Clinton County.

If you suspect you have been exposed to someone with Monkeypox, please contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

Vaccine is only available at this time, on a case-by-case basis, for individuals deemed close contacts. The vaccine may prevent or reduce symptoms of Monkeypox infections in individuals exposed to Monkeypox.

For the CCHD’s latest updates, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

