Update #23: Lockdown for all buildings in area of scene. I-71 closed both directions between 68 and 73; Suspect apparently wounded; still holding rifle; SWAT staging; Troopers in Wilmington area in pursuit of man who tried to break into FBI building in Cincinnati

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati.

Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.

At 9:50 a.m. a trooper stated that the suspect has exited at SR 73.

9:51: Suspect traveling on SR 73 toward Wilmington.

9:53: “Clear the intersection of SR 73 and Mitchell”. “Vehicle on Smith Road at this time.” Four cruisers involved in the pursuit.

9:54: “On Center Road.” “On Smith Road at the 71 overpass.”

9:55: “Crossing over 68 at this time.” It sounds like Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies are also involved.

9:58: “Need someone at south end of Smith at the edge of the cornfield.” At Center and Smith roads.

9:59: “Put CareFlight on standby please.”

10:00: Driver out of car behind it and “pointed a pistol at us.”

10:01 Putting up a perimeter around cornfield.

10:03: Wilmington Fire Department ambulances are stationed near the scene.

10:04: White male, orange shirt, bald, sunglasses…

10:05: Suspect just reached inside the car.

10:11: Clinton County EMA reports shots fired.

10:14: CCSO and also Greene County Sheriff’s involved.

10:16: Scanner has been mostly silent regarding this for a few minutes…

10:20: Chopper(s) in the air. Suspect sitting on ground behind car. Armored vehicle on the way. Staging SWAT team at Collett Propane.

10:24: Chopper: “Blood splatter on his shorts. Right thigh area.” “Part of windshield shot out.” Suspect on knees, holding rifle.”

10:26: Request for ODOT to shut down area of SR 380, Oglesbee.

10:30 It appears that CareFlight has landed in the area and is standing by.

10:32: Two FBI negotiators coming to scene. SR 73 closed in both directions between Mitchell Road and SR 380.

10: 41: Nothing new heard on scanner other than officers staging in area. News Journal has reported near scene.

10:41: EMA: Lockdown in effect for all buildings within one-mile radius of Smith Road and Center Road intersection. Lock doors and stay inside.

10:45: Chopper: “Rifle down for the moment. He is on his knees.” Report that armored vehicle is on the scene.

10:57: No further notable scanner traffic on the regular channels News Journal monitors.

11:07: Ditto.

11:23 FBI officers are on the scene and an FBI helicopter is landing. No other scanner chatter to report nor additional info of note from reporter at scene.

11:48 a.m.: Incident is ongoing. Clinton County EMA reports that earlier in incident, multiple shots fired by both suspect and officers. The suspect is wearing body armor, originally was wearing an orange shirt, now wearing a gray shirt. I-71 closed both directions between SR 68 and SR 73.

12:02: Red Cross staged near scene.

More to come …

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Troopers, sheriff's deputies and FBI have the perimeter surrounded with local roads closed, a lockdown in effect for buildings, and ambulances and CareFlight are staged. This was a scene from the Collett Propane parking lot. William Saylor | Courtesy photo