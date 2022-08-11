‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70

Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022 at a party held at the American Legion Post in Wilmington, which was hosted by Charline and Michael Boyle.
Decorations for the festivities included happy birthday balloons, large “70” balloons, and bouquets of daisies, which was the class flower.
The delicious appetizers, the bountiful catered buffet provided by McCoy’s Catering, and the 70th birthday cake were appreciated by all of those in attendance.
A video presentation of deceased class members, created by classmate Dale Nagle, played throughout the evening on the memorial table, which was adorned with a pink August Lily bouquet, a pair of ceramic doves, and a circular-cut container candle.
Entertainment for the evening was a selection of vocal solos such as “New York, New York”, “Cabaret”, and “People” sung by classmate Wendy Leonard Berlanti.