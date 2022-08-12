ODOT: Roadwork set for next week

Through the week ending August 20, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Continuing impacts

E. Baldwin Street (Blanchester) SRTS — As part of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program, a sidewalk improvement project on E. Baldwin Street, between N. Broadway and N. Columbia streets in Blanchester. Crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; however, there should be little to no impact to traffic. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement — At Tar Pike Road, between U.S. 68 at Midland and Dudley Road near Blanchester. S.R. 28 and Tar Pike Road are closed at the intersection, and traffic is being detoured via S.R. 133 at Blanchester, S.R. 730, S.R. 350 and U.S. 68 at Cuba. Work is anticipated to be completed by August 15, and following this project, a second culvert replacement will take place on S.R. 28, immediately west of the intersection of U.S. 68 at Midland, and S.R. 28 will be closed for an additional three days. Traffic will be detoured via the same routes, and all restrictions are scheduled to be lifted by Friday, August 20.

S.R. 380 Bridge Rehabilitation — Over Little Creek, between Creek and Lebanon roads, just north of U.S. 22. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2022.

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Urban Paving — Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Intermittent lane restrictions will be in effect as needed; however, bi-directional traffic will be maintained at all times. All work is scheduled to be completed by late summer of 2022.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization — On U.S. 68 (South Street) at the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugar Tree Street in Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, intermittent restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_ODOT-1.jpg