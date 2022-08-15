Local Briefs: Networking/resource event upcoming at senior center; E. Dalton Road closing; board of health to meet

Networking/resource event at senior center

Clinton County Community Action will be sponsoring a Networking/Resource Breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave.

The purpose of this event is to bring agencies together who provide needed services for the community or are contacted for requests for assistance to share information about what services are available in the community for referral purposes.

If an organization is interested in participating please call 937-382-8365 to RSVP by Sept. 13.

East Dalton Road to be closed

East Dalton Road at the crossing between U.S. 68 and Cuba Road will be closed by the railroad starting Thursday, Aug. 18 for improvements to the crossing. The plan is to have it reopened by Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Board of health sets meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.