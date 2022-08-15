CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:20 p.m. on August 9, a Martinsville/Union Township female reported a violation of a protection order. The report lists a 47-year-old Martinsville male as the suspect. According to court documents, a domestic violence charge was filed against the suspect in July.

• At 11:18 p.m. on August 9, deputies responded to an address in Sabina/Wilson Township on a domestic violence report. A 28-year-old Sabina male was listed as a suspect. The victim — a Sabina female — did not have any injuries reported. Alcohol was suspected to be involved. According to court documents, an assault charge was later filed against the suspect on August 11.

• At 12:17 a.m. on August 8, deputies responded to an inmate in the Clinton County Detention Center in reference to an inmate — a 28-year-old male — needing to go to Clinton Memorial Hospital. According to the report, suspect’s narcotics were located “while at the hospital.” The report did not specify what type of drugs nor did it specify why the inmate needed to go to the hospital.

• At 2:13 p.m. on August 8, a 66-year-old Clarksville female reported she was being harassed by a 34-year-old Wilmington female. The report indicates the alleged harassment was happening telecommunically. No further details were listed.

By John Hamilton

