CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Falcon Village Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, July 29. Standard/Complaint.

Received complaint July 29. “Claims establishment is smoky/vent hood in kitchen not working.” Investigated complaint July 29. At time of visit, facility did not appear “smoky.” Person In Charge turned vent hood off and on, fans sounded like it was functional. If experience smoky problems, recommend contacting fire safety inspection company, or local fire inspector to verify vent hood is functioning correctly. Increase cleaning to prevent accumulations.”

Critical: Written verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness is unavailable. Correct by Aug. 26. Carton of shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food, retail cooler. Corrected. Sliced chicken 49°F; shred beef 49°F; potato salad 49°F (Victory reach-in). Cold TCS foods must be maintained 41°F or less; 30 minutes later, butter 50°F. Person In Charge moving product to prep cooler. Will call for maintenance.

Non-critical: Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. Thermometer is not accurate for walk-in cooler. External thermometer displaying 30°F. Air temperature is 41°F. Door seal (bottom) missing at walk-in cooler door. Door track of deli meat cooler has food debris residues. Wet mop found on floor. Wet mops must be hung up to air dry. Top surface in microwave has food debris accumulations. Ceiling panel is damaged/not secure above mop sink. Floor paint is worn/chipping near walk-in cooler/Victory cooler. Floor needs repaired. Plywood/pressed wood used as flooring leading to dry storage. Floor must be smooth, nonabsorbent and capable of being mopped (cleaned). Grease accumulated at vent hood and panels. Construction debris stored outside at rear of facility. Open beverage cups (no lid) stored on prep table with slicer. Dry storage walls have areas with cold weather insulation boards. Walls must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Note: Provide final building approval inspection from County Building Dept.

Follow-up: Aug. 26

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, July 28.

Facility has been closed since July 20 for remodel. Seating area has new flooring/epoxy paint and new wallpaper. Area has been cleaned because there was dust all over everything. Area under toaster oven still needs cleaned. Cove molding still missing in front of service line.

Non-critical: Kitchen floor tile is still cracked and needs repaired.

Follow-up: Approx. 30 days.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, July 27.

Non-critical: Employees not wearing hair restraints. No test strips available. Inside of microwave in kitchen is dirty. Wall behind 3-door freezer is covered with dust/dirt.

• Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, July 28.

Critical: There are gnats in the facility.

Non-critical: Hood unit over dishwasher not working, allowing facility to fill with steam. Floor tiles cracked/broken throughout kitchen.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, July 28.

Plumbing inspection passed. Electrical inspection passed. Will call and verify fire department. Still waiting on some drop-ins, rotisserie oven, smoker with fire inspection still needs done on these units. Dry storage needs new ceiling, and mop sink has broken wall. These items need repaired.

Follow-up: Approx. 30 days.

