SSCC awards NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Josie Hopkins as one of the recipients of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.

A graduate of Hillsboro High School, Hopkins is part of SSCC’s dual enrollment Occupational Therapy Assisting (OTA) program with Shawnee State University. Her goal is to earn her associate’s degree and become a certified occupational therapy assistant, hoping to be able to work with children.

The NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship is awarded to deserving students attending Southern State Community College, with preference given to those majoring in Accounting, Business, or Computer Technology.

“NCB is proud to provide this scholarship which represents the Bank’s commitment to our community and an extension of our inclusive culture”, stated Michelle Ward, Human Resources Manager, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fellow. “It was with great pleasure to meet one of the recipients of the Southern State Community College NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship. We wish Hopkins much success in her education and upon receipt of her degree.”

Alicia Robinson and Cae’don Brennan were also awarded the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2022-2023 year. Robinson has worked in healthcare for 14 years and is pursuing a degree in Nursing. Her goal is to work in a hospital setting or in a retirement facility.

Brennan is majoring in Accounting and plans to go on to complete his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and eventually pass the Enrolled Agent Exam to become a tax specialist at one of the Big Four accounting firms.

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, please visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Heather Cummings, NCB Vice President of Marketing (left), Michelle Ward, NCB Human Resources Manager (right center), and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC President (right), present the one of the 2022-2023 academic year NCB Minority Excellence Scholarships to Josie Hopkins (left center). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_2022-NCB-Scholarship-Recipient_Josie-Hopkins-1-.jpg Heather Cummings, NCB Vice President of Marketing (left), Michelle Ward, NCB Human Resources Manager (right center), and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC President (right), present the one of the 2022-2023 academic year NCB Minority Excellence Scholarships to Josie Hopkins (left center). Submitted photo