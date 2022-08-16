‘The Food Hussy’: Blanchester woman cookin’ on Food Network’s ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ Wednesday

BLANCHESTER — You can watch a local woman have the experience of a lifetime cooking on a Food Network show.

Food blogger Heather Johnson of Blanchester will appear on the Guy Fieri show “Guy’s Grocery Games” (“Triple G”) on Wednesday along with three other superfans. They will cook one of Fieri’s recipes in Flavortown Market.

Johnson — who operates the food blog The Food Hussy — was chosen after reaching out to a casting agency and auditioning.

“I was so excited,” said Johnson. “I’ve watched Fieri since he was on “The Next Food Network Star.” I was over the moon. He’s a food god to me.”

The blog has been in operation since 2008 — Johnson started writing it full-time last year — and features a lot of recipes for air fryers, copycat recipes, and more.

“I’ve been cooking since I was a little kid,” she said.

During the interview, she was mashing bananas for banana bread.

She said she found being on the set surreal, and seeing the market in-person brought elation. She hopes to do it again because this experience went by in a blur.

“Cooking in 20 minutes was crazy,” she said. “The time flew by.”

This experience was also a great adrenaline rush.

“I use to do stand-up comedy in Cincinnati and this show was the same kind of rush,” she said. “Meeting these new people who are now friends, talking with Guy Fieri, it makes me wish I could do it again in slow motion.”

Tune into “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Food Network at 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 17. Visit Johnson’s blog at thefoodhussy.com.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

