Throwback Thursday: ‘Tom Thumb wedding’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 18, 1922:

Nationally

‘President To Use All Power of Government; Asks Congress To Enact laws To Curb Prices’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Harding today told Congress and the nation that he was resolved to ‘use all the powers of government to maintain transportation and sustain the right of men to work’. In asking for coal legislation, the President said that the administration sought to ‘restrain profiteering and to secure the rightful distribution of coal but was without legal power to control prices’.”

Locally

‘Auto Driver Over Bank To Escape Train; Three Occupants Narrowly Escape Death Thursday’

“Although an automobile ran over the big embankment near the B&O crossing on the Burtonville road last night, the car turning over twice in its flight downward, none of the three occupants were killed or dangerously hurt. Two were injured.” Driver Carl Hussey of Dayton saw the car was about to be struck by the passenger train when he made the maneuver, and amazingly was able to drive “to the office of Dr. F.A. Peelle, where their injuries received attention.” They were returning home from a visit to New Vienna.

• The Columbus, Washington C.H. & Wilmington Transportation Line posted its times including “West Bound” times leaving Columbus at 7:30 a.m.; Grove City 8 a.m.; Harrisburg 8:20; Mt. Sterling 8:50; Bloomingburg 9:30; Washington C.H. 10:00; Sabina 10:30; and Wilmington 11:00.

• The G.M. Rice store in Wilmington advertised Victor Records foxtrot records for 75 cents including: “Oogie Oogie Wa Wa”; “Deedle Deedle Dum” by the Benson Orchestra; and “Hot Lips” by Whiteman’s Orchestra.

• Blanchester’s Dan W. Hogan, “veteran banker, business man and lumber dealer whose participation in Republican politics has brought him friendships that extend even to the White House itself, will attend the national convention at Columbus next Tuesday, as the delegate from this county.”

• The Irwin Auger Bit Gimlets horseshoe club defeated New Vienna 25 games to 11.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Jackie Coogan in “Trouble.”

• “Fordson, The Universal Tractor”, was advertised for “$395 F.O.B Detroit”; “write, call or phone today, Fisher Motor Co., Phone 120.”

A "Tom Thumb Wedding" is held at the Port William Methodist Church on June 13, 1948 with Sandy Young as the bride and Johnny Knisley the groom, and Jimmy Short the ring bearer. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.