CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Rooster’s, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 9.

Critical: Middle cooler in kitchen (appetizers), tomatoes 50°F; chicken tenders in cooler under char-broiler 45°F; grill cooler, tomatoes 46°F. All must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. Meat crumbles in freezer were not labeled. All foods removed from original packaging must be properly labeled. Product that has been prepped must be dated for use within 7 days.

Non-critical: Single-use cardboard box liners being used to cut food multiple times. Single-use items can be used once, then discarded.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 6.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gillam Road, Wilmington, Aug. 10.

Critical: Ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty. There are gnats back by the canned goods racks. Please contact licensed pest control operator.

Non-critical: Cup in parsley flakes being used as scoops can be stored in a product as long as they have a handle or must be removed between uses. Paint/finish coming off cabinets along back wall over prep table. Wall behind 3-sink is dirty. Wall behind deep fryer dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 8.

• R+L Cafe, 600 Gillam Road, Wilmington, Aug. 10.

Critical: Sliced meats not dated. All foods must be properly dated for use within 7 days.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 8.

• Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 9.

Critical: White rice by grill was 104°F and fried rice was 114°F. All hot foods must be 135°F or above. Cup stored in white rice as scoop. All scoops must have handles and be stored with handle up in food or removed from product each time. Cup was removed. Thank you.

Non-critical: All employees must wear hair restraints. Walls in kitchen and around dish machine were dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 6.

• Cowan Lake State Park Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington, Aug. 8.

Non-critical: Residential mouse trap set up under 2-door freezer in kitchen. Small flies/gnats observed in ice cream storage areas. Operation must be free of pests. Control of pests shall be managed by commercial pest control operator. Food handler was not wearing a hair restraint.

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 8.

Only sale of pre-packaged foods. Recommend not renewing RFE [Retail Food Establishment] license next year and operation seasonally with license exemption. Contact Health District for more information.

• Rich Family Meat Shoppe, 230 Main St., Port William, Aug. 9.

Non-critical: Every Class 3 facility must have one person who is food safety certified.

• Towneplace Suites by Marriott, 175 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 9.

Non-critical: Employee not wearing hair restraint.

