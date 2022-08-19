NCB supports Community Action

National Cooperative Bank continues to support Clinton County Community Action by providing $2,500 from their Corporation Contributions grant program toward the annual 5K Corn Walk/Run. The funds from this 5K are used to support services for Clinton County Seniors. Pictured from left are Jocelyn Leeth, ABM/AVP for NCB; Jane Newkirk of Community Action; and Cathy Collins, CSR for NCB.

