Dinner in the Fields served up by Leadership Clinton

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington.

The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Leadership Clinton programming.

The new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility is on 20 acres and includes three buildings, plus a 1-million-gallon liquid fertilizer tank. About 6.8 acres are being kept as open space to help maintain the character of the agricultural district.

Leadership Clinton is “a unique community leadership opportunity designed to enhance the development of existing and future leaders for Clinton County. Participants explore critical issues and opportunities with knowledgeable speakers, existing community leaders and effective facilitators, and participate in a variety of experimental activities including a community enhancement team project,” according to its website.

There was lots of great locally sourced food donated by businesses and individuals.

There were also 15 made-from-scratch pies available at auction, with proceeds supporting Leadership Clinton’s Youth Collaborative class.

New this year was a children’s area with activities for the kids.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal