Trooper struck during traffic control at crash scene

GREENE COUNTY — A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while outside his vehicle assisting with traffic control at a crash scene at approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday.

The injury crash occurred on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Township, according to a news release from the OSHP.

At approximately 4 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a vehicle that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebin Road. Troopers arrived on scene and located a vehicle in the ditch on the back side of the guardrail. The vehicle was abandoned and a wrecker was requested by troopers to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

A wrecker from Parsons Hook Road Body Shop & Towing arrived on scene to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

Trooper Dylan Dunlap was assisting with traffic control when he was struck by a northbound Ford Explorer, driven by Opal Cboins, 42, of Xenia, the OSHP reported.

Dunlap was transported to Kettering Health’s Soin Medical Center with minor injuries, where he was treated and released.

Cboins was not injured during the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sherriff’s Office, Beavercreek Township Fire Department, Beavercreek Township Police Department, and Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The roadway was closed from approximately 5:30 to 9 a.m. while the scene was cleared. The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution anytime they see flashing lights ahead.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-38.jpg