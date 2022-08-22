TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, Aug. 22, the 234th day of 2022. There are 131 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Aug. 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.

On this date:

In 1787, inventor John Fitch demonstrated his steamboat on the Delaware River to delegates from the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.

In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)

In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver. (The sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and didn’t see Vicki Weaver.)

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.

In 2000, Publishers Clearing House agreed to pay $18 million to 24 states and the District of Columbia to settle allegations it had used deceptive promotions in its sweepstakes mailings.

In 2003, Alabama’s chief justice, Roy Moore, was suspended for his refusal to obey a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of his courthouse.

In 2007, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 U.S. soldiers aboard.

Today’s Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 82. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 76. Actor Cindy Williams is 74. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 65. Country singer Collin Raye is 61. Singer Tori Amos is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 57. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 51. Comedian-actor Kristen Wiig is 48. Talk show host James Corden is 43.