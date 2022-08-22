WC students get to work volunteering

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.

Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day.