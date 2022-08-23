Local Briefs: Starbuck Road to be closed for bridge repair; upcoming work on SR 73/Airborne

Work to affect SR 73 and Airborne

Span wire work at the intersection of State Route 73 and Airborne Road in this week will require lane restrictions on both routes, according to ODOT.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the right lane of eastbound SR 73 and the right lane of Airborne Road at SR 73 will be closed. The restrictions will be in effect until 2 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

Starbuck Road to be closed

Starbuck Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Monday, August 29, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between US 22 and Prairie Road in Union Township.

The last address accessible from the north (Prairie) is 985 Starbuck Road and the last address accessible from the south (US 22) is 738 Starbuck Road.

The project is anticipated to take five weeks, weather permitting.