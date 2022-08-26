History Center to welcome author of book on Charlie Murphy

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is excited to welcome author Jason Cannon to Wilmington for an upcoming meet-and-greet event.

This is your opportunity to meet the author who recently penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs.”

Cannon’s in-depth research of Wilmington native and powerhouse behind the Murphy Theatre, Charlie Murphy, is sure to educate any Clinton Countian.

Cannon’s newest hardcover book is currently available for purchase at the History Center. He will also be signing copies during the event. Guests will have an opportunity to meet him in a private setting and learn about his work, research for the book, and understanding of Charlie Murphy’s life in Wilmington, along with times spent with both the Reds and Chicago Cubs.

Throughout his new book, Cannon “recounts Murphy’s rise from the son of Irish immigrants to sports reporter to Cubs president, charting his legacy as one of the most important but overlooked figures in the National League’s long history. Cannon explores how Murphy’s difficult teenage years shaped his love for baseball; his relationship with the Tafts, one of America’s early twentieth‐century dynastic families; his successful and tumultuous years as a National League executive; his last years as an owner before the National League Board of Directors ousted him in 1914; and, finally, Murphy’s attempt to rewrite his legacy through the construction of the Murphy Theatre in his hometown of Wilmington, Ohio.”

The program will be hosted at 149 E. Locust St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The program will be limited to 75 tickets. Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members. They are available at https://JasonCannonAuthorEvent.eventbrite.com or by calling 937-382-4684.

For more information, call 937-382-4684 or visit ClintonCountyHistory.org. Entry tickets are required and will be checked at the door before the event.

Author Jason Cannon will be at the Clinton County History Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_book-cover.jpg Author Jason Cannon will be at the Clinton County History Center. Submitted photos Cannon https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Cannon-mug.jpg Cannon Submitted photos