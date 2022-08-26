UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Saturday, August 27

• 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.

• Township Talk — featuring Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships — presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Wednesday, August 31

• Overdose Awareness Day — Community events 4 to 7 p.m. at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange (203 S. Wright St. in Blanchester), an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution.

• Opening reception for Professor Hal Shunk’s “Retirement Exhibit” at Wilmington College’s Harcum Art Gallery, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Free of charge, and refreshments served.

Thursday, Sept. 1

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 discussing ” A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the library.

September 2-4

• Nowhere Else Festival — Musicians include Courtney Marie Andrews, Iris DeMent, Carrie Newcomer, and of course Over the Rhine (and more). It’s on a farm located at 190 Townsend Road near Martinsville in Clinton County. For ticket info, visit NowhereElseFestival.com .

Saturday, Sept. 3

• All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Friday, Sept. 9

• An Evening with the Fancy Free Cloggers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for “a journey with us — dancing, music, comedy, and more!” All tickets $12. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 9-11

• Clinton County Corn Festival Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Clinton County Fairgrounds. Daily admission is $4. For more information including the complete list of events and times/dates, visit www.cornfestivalonline.com.

Saturday, Sept. 10

• Secret Life of Plants Hike 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Caesar Creek Gorge State Nature Preserve, 4080 Corwin Road, Oregonia (Corwin Road parking lot). Through the gorge loop of Caesar Creek park, where participants will examine the fascinating ways plants defend and disperse themselves. Sturdy footwear recommended. For questions please contact Eric Sagasser at [email protected]

Friday, Sept. 16

• New Vienna Oktoberfest 2022 is 6-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday featuring food and crafts vendors and, in concert: Friday 7-11 p.m. Vinyl Countdown; Saturday noon-4 p.m. Teachers Pet Band; and Saturday 7-11 p.m. American Rebel.

Saturday, Sept. 17

• Wilmington College Homecoming is Saturday, Sept. 17. Featured events include: Alumni Tent open for check-in 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tours and Tailgates with WC Admission (McCoy Room/Kelly Center) 10 a.m.; WC Tailgating 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Center for Sciences & Ag parking lot); family-friendly activities 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Collett Mall); Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch 10:30 a.m., (Lobby, Boyd Center); Special Classroom Session I (learn about new Occupational Therapy and Athletic Training master’s classes; Center for Sport Sciences lobby); Greek Bed Races, 11 a.m. (Withrow Circle); Food Truck Alley 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Elm St.); Aggieville noon-2 p.m. (Elm & College streets); Special Classroom Session II (learn about Master of Organizational Leadership program; Lecture Hall 148, Center for Scienses & Ag); Fightin’ Quakers football game vs. Otterbein, kickoff 2 p.m. at Williams Stadium; BSI/CBS/MSU Alumni reception 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Boyd Center Lobby); Alumni Awards & Milestone Reunions for Classes of ‘72, ‘82, ‘92 and ‘02 (cost $35/person; TOP Dining Hall/Pyle Center); First Decade Society Reunion Party for Classes of 2012-2022 (Tin Cap Cidery on Sugartree St.) 6-8 p.m.

• Fall Family Weekend at Bible Baptist Church Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Starts with 5K (at Denver Williams Park) at 8:30 a.m. Saturday ($15 entry fee); then at the church free activities begin at 10 a.m. with garden tractor pull, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, inflatables and gospel music, with lunch at noon; cruise-in at 1 p.m. (awards at 3 p.m.) and 6-man volleyball tourney at 1 p.m. Mutton Busting at 2 p.m. (kids 2nd-5th grade) with $5 entry fee; limited to 50, registration starts at 10 a.m. On Sunday: Outdoor worship service at 10 a.m., and BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; at noon, inflatables and petting zoo, and at 1:30 p.m., Diamond J Rodeo.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Caesar Creek Collaborative Pickin’ at the Park — From 5 to 9 p.m. at Caesar Creek State Park Beach, 8570 State Route 73, Waynesville. Musical lineup features Jake Speed & the Freddies, Sam Shaw Band, Root Cellar Blues Band, and Willow Creek Bluegrass Band. Beer garden will benefit Nature Center Association of Caesar Creek.

Thursday, Sept. 29

• Author Jason Cannon — who penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs” — will be at a ticketed meet-and-greet event at the Clinton County History Center at 149 E. Locust St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29. Program limited to 75 tickets. Tickets free for members and $5 for non-members, available at https://JasonCannonAuthorEvent.eventbrite.com or by calling 937-382-4684.

Saturday, Oct. 1

• OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street 4-11 p.m.

• Free E-Waste Recycling Event for Clinton County residents and businesses only 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants must pre-register at ClintonCountyOhioFoundation.org. Drive-through; volunteers will unload your items.

• All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Friday, October 7

• The Menus — a Murphy Theatre crowd favorite — return at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, October 15

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman — The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• Rodney Crowell Word For Word Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]