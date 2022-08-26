Register for free e-recycling event

WILMINGTON — A free E-Waste Recycling Event — for Clinton County residents and businesses only — will be held 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave.

They will accept your electronics including TVs and monitors.

You must pre-register to participate.

Participants will drive-through and volunteers will unload your items to recycle.

The regular fee for monitors ($5) and $1/inch of TV’s is paid for by the sponsors — the Clinton County Foundation, the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

For more information or to register, visit ClintonCountyOhioFoundation.org and it is near the bottom of the page.

