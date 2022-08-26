CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 16.

Critical: Spray bottles storing chemicals were missing common name labels. Corrected.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Hot water was turned off at hand sink (near ice machine) due to leak and sink drains slow. Exterior door was propped open. Exit door in server area is not sealed around the whole door. Buckets of tomato sauce stored on floor. Corrected. Shelves in server salsa cooler were dirty and rusty. Light fixture nonworking above ice making machine. Light bulbs not working above prep main area in kitchen. Floor sunk and tiles loose under dry stock shelf in walk-in cooler. Red non-compliance tag located on pull station of hood fire suppression system.

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 16.

Critical: Open packages of cheese slices and meatballs missing date marks. RTE (ready-to-eat) TCS (time-temperature controlled) food held for 24 hours or more must be marked with date. Corrected. Creamer in dispensing equipment missing date marks. Corrected. Cake balls and muffins available for self-service missing ingredient info. Allergen and ingredient info must be available to inform consumers. Person In Charge to copy label info and place near display.

Non-critical: Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. Cold brew coffee dispenser equipment has debris accumulations. Corrected. Exterior door in dry stock area does not fully seal (daylight visible).

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73, Wilmington, Aug. 16.

Critical: On the prep line, two bottles of sauce outdated. One was dated July 30 and Aug. 2. All sauces must be dated, and either used or discarded by the date on the bottle. Facility has lots of flies and gnats in the kitchen area. A licensed pest control operator needs to treat facility.

Non-critical: Walk-in freezer has ice build-up around the seal which doesn’t allow door to close properly. Towels in bottoms of containers with sauces. Towels must be removed. Surfaces need to be cleaned frequently. Walk-in cooler has cheese on the floor.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 13.

• Wal-Mart, 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington, Aug. 16.

Critical: Gnats around dishwasher. All facilities must be free from insects.

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 71, New Vienna, Aug. 16.

Critical: Brats in warmer behind the bar were 124°F. All TCS (time-temperature-controlled) foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above. Wet towel covering cut lettuce in walk-in cooler. Towels are not permitted for this. Towels are for wiping surfaces and storing in sanitizer solution.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 13.

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 380, Wilmington, Aug. 10.

Critical: Observed food handlers preparing ready-to-eat food without gloves. Hands must be cleaned and gloved to handle RTE food. Person In Charge corrected.

Non-critical: Handwashing sign missing at hand sink in kitchen. Light bulbs nonworking in the following areas: above prep sink, Continental reach-in cooler, dry stock area, prep/cook area, and walk-in cooler. Floor damaged near fryers.

• Kirkwood, 5719 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 15.

Non-critical: Latex gloves found in kitchen. Person In Charge removed them.

