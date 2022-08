42nd annual family reunion set

The 42nd annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Meat (ham and chicken) will be furnished, so bring a side dish and dessert to share.

Table service, lemonade, iced tea, and bottled water will also be provided.

Don’t forget your white elephant gifts.