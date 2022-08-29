Busy times for Girl Scout Troop 3166

Girl Scout Troop 3166 out of Clinton-Massie is starting a new season after a record-breaking year for them.

The troop had an amazing 2022 season, breaking their cookie goal of 10,000 boxes of cookies sold by selling 12,765 boxes, making them one of the top-selling troops in Ohio.

With this year’s sales added to the previous year, that brought their troop total to 25,411 boxes sold for the three short years of the troop’s existence.

During this past season the girls participated in many activities. They spent the night as a troop at Camp Stonybrook, went to several Girl Scout-sponsored events, and went to COSI.

They recently spent the night at the Cincinnati Zoo and had the zoo all to themselves for the night; the highlight was getting an up-close show of Fiona herself.

With this amazing year they also traveled to Disney World. The girls spent three days at the park with their friends and families and had a wonderful time and made a lifetime of memories.

Even with all the fun events, the girls still found time to give back. They had a donation drive for the animal shelter, prepared several Thanksgiving dinners for families in need and for Your Father’s Kitchen, and they adopted families at Christmas.

All the work and fun would not be possible without community members that support the troop. For the 2022 season the troop thanks the following who participate in Cookies for a Cause: Simpkins Foley Insurance, Jason Walt CPA, SiteWORX, David Cox, Naylor’s Furniture, Buckley Brothers, Bush Auto Place, Clinton Becker “The Honest Car Guy”, Baughman Farm Excavating, Loan Depot, Mussleman Motor, Fetter Electric, Sams Meats, Bronson Door, LCNB National Bank, United Automotive Enhancements, American Equipment Services, G&J Pepsi Cola, Orchard Veterinary, Kairos Coffee, Case Family, Ernest Concrete, Judy Schaefer, Wilmington Auto Center, Brenner Family, Bright Farms, Carrie Zeigler State Farm, GP Solutions LLC, and countless friends and family of the troop members.

This year we are looking forward to more adventures as a troop and more community service opportunities. Look for us starting in January for our 2023 Cookie Kickoff!

Girl Scout Troop 3166 is starting another great season after a busy and well-traveled previous one. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_cm-girl-scouts.jpg Girl Scout Troop 3166 is starting another great season after a busy and well-traveled previous one. Submitted photo