Mulberry St. makeover progressing

Progress continues for the City of Wilmington's North Mulberry Street project. The city is replacing the old 4-inch water main with a new six-inch line. They're also adding new pavement, repairing the sidewalk, and making ADA-compliant ramps. The project is estimated to be finihsed by the end of November.