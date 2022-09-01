Throwback Thursday: Chief, sheriff team with state

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 1, 1960:

Locally

‘Leads Begin to Dwindle In Mystery Woman Case’

“Clinton County’s law enforcement agencies are seeing a dwindling supply of leads today. ‘Who was the ‘Mystery Woman’ and who killed her?’ remains the unanswered question.

“Clinton County Sheriff Floyd Foote is being assisted in the search statewide” by the State Highway Patrol “looking for missing woman reports answering the stab victim’s description.”

The body of a Black woman aged 25 to 30 — who had been stabbed 40 times — was found on the Denver Road farm of J. Herbert Doak by two herb-hunting Kentuckians.

Fingerprint results were awaited and “attempts to link questioned subjects with the crime have not yet succeeded.” And “persons reporting missing persons have viewed the body, but none have been able to identify the woman.”

[In December, the News Journal reported she was identified as Pecola Elizabeth Peppers, 26, of Urbana, and that no arrests had been made, but there were suspects].

• “A broad-side two-car crash on Route 68 today took the life of a Cincinnati resident”, George Haybruch, 51, “a special deputy sheriff of Clermont County and service manager for Royal-McBee Corporation, makers of Royal typewriters.”

John Meyhoefer, 33, of Blanchester, also a Royal-McBee employee, was riding with him and suffered a broken back. Two people in the other car were injured after “Haybruch, driving on Route 123, failed to stop at an intersection with Route 68.”

• Banker Howard Hudson was profiled in the News Journal 58 years after the “young man just out of Blanchester High School pedaled his bicycle up to the front door of the now defunct Merchants and Farmers Bank in Blanchester and was hired for $3 a week.” He began working at the Clinton County National Bank in Wilmington in 1918, becoming president in 1954.

• Shown was a large crowd at the Clinton County Implement Dealers’ 18th annual used farm machinery sale at the fairgrounds. J. Meredith Darbyshire with Roger Bennett and Bill Bailey handled the auction, with 401 pieces sold for a total of $25,276.

• Four graduates of Wilmington High School are “members of the first-year class of the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton: Rita Kay Chenault, Beverly Ann Hawk, Maxine Hudson, and Karen Sue West”, along with Clarksville-Vernon graduate Betty Schock.

• Chester Musselman of Wilmington Route 4 was discharged — along with her twins born five days earlier — from Clinton Memorial Hospital.

The Buckeye Sheriffs Association Mobile Crime Lab in Wilmington in March of 1948; shown are Wilmington Police Chief Everett Downing and Clinton County Sheriff Howard Botts. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.