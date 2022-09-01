Clinton-Massie High School names students of month

Clinton-Massie High School congratulates and recognizes its students of the month for September:

Freshmen: Harley Couch and Treygen Byington

Sophomores: Hannah McGladrie and Michael Dorgan

Juniors: Katelyn Fischer and Austin Sauer

Seniors: Anna Jones and Owen Trick

Positive Recognitions

CMHS wants to recognize our students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Caring: Harley Couch (McGraw), Katelyn Fischer (Fair), Bryce Huffman (Graves), Anna Jones (Kasten), Cash Mounce (Sternsher), Noah Poppaw (Graves), Sydney Schneder (Graves), and Addison Swope (Yankel)

Problem Solver: Treygen Byington (Rolf)

Respectful: Cohen Neff (DeBord)

Responsible: Katelyn Fischer (Richardson)

Willing to Learn: Katelyn Fischer (McGraw), Addisyn Gasaway (Kasten), Camden Morgan (Watts), Matthew Petrey (Holter), Austin Sauer (Richardson), Arius Taylor (Richardson), and Daphne Woodrum (Rolf).

Couch https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Couch.jpeg Couch Byington https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Byington.jpeg Byington Dorgan https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Dorgan.jpeg Dorgan Fischer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Fischer.jpeg Fischer Jones https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Jones.jpeg Jones McGladrie https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_McGladrie.jpeg McGladrie Sauer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Sauer.jpeg Sauer Trick https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Trick.jpeg Trick https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_CM-Letter.jpg