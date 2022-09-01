Posted on by

Clinton-Massie High School names students of month

,

Submitted article

Couch

Couch


Byington


Dorgan


Fischer


Jones


McGladrie


Sauer


Trick


Clinton-Massie High School congratulates and recognizes its students of the month for September:

Freshmen: Harley Couch and Treygen Byington

Sophomores: Hannah McGladrie and Michael Dorgan

Juniors: Katelyn Fischer and Austin Sauer

Seniors: Anna Jones and Owen Trick

Positive Recognitions

CMHS wants to recognize our students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Caring: Harley Couch (McGraw), Katelyn Fischer (Fair), Bryce Huffman (Graves), Anna Jones (Kasten), Cash Mounce (Sternsher), Noah Poppaw (Graves), Sydney Schneder (Graves), and Addison Swope (Yankel)

Problem Solver: Treygen Byington (Rolf)

Respectful: Cohen Neff (DeBord)

Responsible: Katelyn Fischer (Richardson)

Willing to Learn: Katelyn Fischer (McGraw), Addisyn Gasaway (Kasten), Camden Morgan (Watts), Matthew Petrey (Holter), Austin Sauer (Richardson), Arius Taylor (Richardson), and Daphne Woodrum (Rolf).

Couch
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Couch.jpegCouch

Byington
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Byington.jpegByington

Dorgan
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Dorgan.jpegDorgan

Fischer
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Fischer.jpegFischer

Jones
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Jones.jpegJones

McGladrie
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_McGladrie.jpegMcGladrie

Sauer
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Sauer.jpegSauer

Trick
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Trick.jpegTrick

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_CM-Letter.jpg

Submitted article