Fired up for Corn Fest: Annual 3-day festival has a lot for everyone this weekend

WILMINGTON — There’s always plenty of something for everyone at the annual three-day Corn Festival — presented by the Antique Power Club Inc. — which is set to roll around Sept. 9-11 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Antique Power Club member Jonathan McKay told the News Journal they’ve got some new offerings and historic memories to celebrate 50 years of the club.

“We’re going to have a little celebration,” said McKay. “I know the History Center is going to do a homage to (the club).”

To celebrate, they’ll also be paying homage to the original members in the Antique Power Club building. The display will have photos of the original members and discussions about them.

They’ve also invited family of the original members to come and celebrate.

The 2022 Corn Festival, featuring Oliver power equipment this year, kicks off Friday. The Festival will also have the tractor drive, starting at Mayer Farm Equipment and going through Clinton County and Wilmington to the fairgrounds

A new addition to the show is a British engine they’ve purchased — a 17-horse-power engine that was built between 1905-1910.

“It won’t be running this year, but it will be running next year,” said McKay.

Just a few of the highlights are listed below, and ongoing features over the three days include quilt demonstrations; Meet the Queen Bee Saturday and Sunday and honey testing every day; and kiddie train rides.

The annual parade through downtown begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The theme for the Corn Olympics this year is “Top Gun.” A few teams are signed up for the light-hearted event, according to McKay, but they are in need of more teams. Anyone interested should call McKay at 937-218-2426.

Friday

11 a.m. — Gates open

Noon — Opening ceremonies

12:30 p.m. — Belt-up contest

1:30 & 4 p.m. — Working sawmill with steam engine

2 & 4 p.m. — Sawmill in action

2 p.m. — Antique tractor pull

4 & 8 p.m. — Fairbanks-Morse engine fires up

4-8 p.m. — Cruise-in (2 free admissions per vehicle)

5:30 p.m. — King and queen crowning

6 p.m. — Petting zoo and children’s games

7 p.m. — Weapons firing with history account of 48th CO. C. OVI Regiment

8 p.m. — Concert by Reeking Havoc

Dusk — Steam engine spark show

Saturday

8 p.m. — Gates open

10 a.m. — Parade through downtown Wilmington

11 a.m.— Antique tractor pull

12:30 p.m. — Nail-driving contest

1 p.m. — Beehive basics; sack-tying contest; story time; Fairbanks-Morse engine fires up

1:30 p.m. Cross-cut saw contest; weapons firing with history account; kids bingo

1:45 p.m.— Working sawmill with steam engine

2 p.m.— Sawmill in action; tug-o-war; bingo; sticky-ball darts; children’s games

2:15 p.m. — Bucket fishing for tweens

2:30 p.m. — Corn cob toss for tweens

2:45 p.m. — 3-legged race for tweens

3 p.m. — Rock crushing; Beehive smoker fun; fire truck

3:15 p.m. — Pie-eating contest; 3:30 p.m. weapons firing with history account

3:30 p.m. — Skillet toss and rolling pin contest

4 p.m. Tractor obstacle course; Fairbanks-Morse engine fires up; sawmill in action; bingo; bale-throwing contest; fish bowl toss; children’s games

4:15 p.m. Egg relay, tweens

4:30 p.m. Egg toss, tweens

5-6 p.m. — Concert by singer Lauren Kelly

5 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull (sign-ups at 4:30); weapons firing with history account; story time

6 p.m. — Corn Olympics (“Top Gun” theme; team check-in at 5:30)

6 p.m. — Clinton County Squares

8-10 p.m. — Concert by Nothin’ Fancy

8 p.m. — Fairbanks-Morse engine fires up

Dusk — Steam engine spark show

Sunday

8 a.m. — Gates open

9 a.m. — Worship & praise servic10 a.m.

10 a.m. — Antique car show (registration 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; judging at 1 p.m.)

10:30 a.m. — Hand-crank contest (tractors)

11 a.m. — Beehive basics

11:30 a.m. — Wagon backing

Noon — Sawmill in action

12:15 p.m. — Prof. Faris Magic Show

12:30 p.m. — Tractor barrel roll; story time

12:45 p.m. — Corn-eating contest

1 p.m. — Fairbanks-Morse engine fires up; weapons firing with history account; Southwest Ohio Garden Tractor Club Pull; children’s games

1-2 p.m. — Clinton County Community Band concert

1:15 p.m. — Water balloon toss for tweens

1:30 p.m. — Tug-o-war (ages 16 & up); kids bingo; slow race

1:45 p.m. — Spoon egg relay and egg toss

2 p.m. — Nail-driving contest; sticky ball darts

2:30 p.m. — Bale toss; story time

2:45-3:15 p.m. — Wilmingtones in concert

3 p.m. — Fairbanks-Morse engine last fire-up; weapons firing with history account; skillet toss, women; rolling pin toss, men

4 p.m. — Raffle drawing for quilts

5 p.m. — That’s all folks!

A huge variety of activities is always offered at the annual three-day Corn Festival — as photos show at the 2021 event — from food to competitions to music to the parade through downtown.

3-day event starts on Friday