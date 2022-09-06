CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 4:30 p.m. on August 28, deputies responded to a restaurant on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township on the report of an altercation. The report lists a 56-year-old Hamilton woman as the victim.

No injuries were listed. The report indicates neither drugs nor alcohol were involved. A 32-year-old Columbus woman is listed as the suspect.

• At 7:26 p.m. on August 30, while investigating a domestic dispute on U.S. 68 South in Washington Township, it was discovered that a structure was broken into.

Among the items listed as stolen were several Craftsman hand wrenches and a green two-seat go-kart. A 62-year-old Blanchester man is listed as the victim.

• At 10:26 p.m. on August 31, a 32-year-old Blanchester man reported someone stole their utility trailer from their residence on Pratt Road in Vernon Township.

The trailer is valued at $900.

• At 5:37 p.m. on August 30, a 35-year-old Martinsville woman reported a theft had occurred at her Townsend Road residence.

The incident report lists a weed eater, medical badges and supplies, and an unknown amount of floor jacks as the stolen items.

A 29-year-old Sabina man is named in the report as a suspect in the case.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.