‘Sip & Learn’ Tuesday, Sept. 13 with Refined Film Co.

WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for another “Sip & Learn” on Tuesday, September 13 from 7:45 to 9 a.m.

This special event will feature a 15-minute presentation (beginning at 8:15 a.m.) from Chamber member Jaden Moore, owner of Refined Film Co.

This short presentation will give a snapshot overview discussing why video needs to be implemented into your marketing strategies, why video is so effective, and how you can easily create a month’s worth of video content in two hours.

The event will be held at Kairos Coffee where you can enjoy coffee (it’s on the Chamber), check out their new bakery area, and mingle with the Chamber and fellow members of the business community. Kairos is located at 1593 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington.

All are welcome to attend this “Sip & Learn”, but RSVPs are highly encouraged by Monday, Sept. 12 via email to [email protected] or call/text Dessie Rogers at 937-382-2737.

Refined Film Co. is a video marketing strategist team based out of the greater Cincinnati area who specialize in helping businesses thrive and generate leads and turn them into sales using video advertisements.

“Jaden and his team have a solid marketing background and are known for their marketing tactics and strategies that have had great success in the past. Jaden not only has a film making background of five years, but has years of marketing knowledge and will assure a video that not only looks amazing, but generates leads as well so you can make your video your salesperson,” a Chamber news release stated.

Learn more at: https://www.refinedfilmco.com/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Wilmington-Chamber-logo.jpg