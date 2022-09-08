Antique Power Club celebrates 50 years

Happy 50th birthday to the Antique Power Club and may it have many more years and Corn Festivals to come.
The Antique Power Club held a 50th-year celebration dinner Wednesday night at the covered pavilion (4-H kitchen area) on the Clinton County Fairgrounds. They had cake and ice cream. Looking toward the camera and directly behind the cakes is Brian Brown, who is president of the Antique Power Club.
