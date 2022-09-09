September 11 observed in Wilmington

Public officials, first responders, and local residents joined together Friday morning to remember the tragic events of September 11 as well as the heroism of the first responders that day. For more photos from the ceremony held in Wilmington, visit wnewsj.com .
Public officials, first responders, and local residents joined together Friday morning to remember the tragic events of September 11 as well as the heroism of the first responders that day. For more photos from the ceremony held in Wilmington, visit wnewsj.com .