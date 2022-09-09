Deadline approaches for Antique Power Club scholarships

Each year the Antique Power Club (APC) of Clinton County Inc. hopes to award five scholarships, one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington, and Blanchester High Schools, and a fifth scholarship to be given to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside Clinton County.

Scholarship forms will be available at the Corn Festival this year.

Requirements for the scholarship include: Available to any second-year, full-time college or technical school student (2022- 2023); applicants must be currently enrolled in a four-year college or two-year technical school; and applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31, 2022.

Scholarship forms are also available at the Antique Power Club’s website www.antiquepowerclub.org .

For information concerning the scholarships, call Faye Mahaffey at 937- 382-8963 or email [email protected] .