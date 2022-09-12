Local Briefs: I-71 paving project upcoming; WCS board sets next meeting

I-71 paving project slated

A longitudinal joint pavement repair project on Interstate 71 is scheduled to begin in Clinton County, with overnight traffic restrictions starting next week, ODOT announced.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, contractors for ODOT will impart single-lane closures on I-71 North and South between the State Route 134 overpass and the Greene County line.

Traffic will be maintained in the work zone, with single-lane closures in place nightly, from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following day, through Friday morning, Sept. 30.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $828,633 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2022.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, September 26 in the cafeteria at Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell St.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.