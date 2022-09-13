Garden club meets at Cowan Lake

The Cowan Lake Sailing Club was the location for the final 2021-2022 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club.

Members brought a carry-in lunch, and true to form, the president (yours truly) was thoroughly mixed up and missed the lunch part of the program, but she managed to install the new officers for 2022-2023: President Vicki Trapp; Vice Presidents Cindy Green and Joan Hinman; Secretary Judy Stopkotte; Assistant Secretary Nan Kennelly; Treasurer Ann Carr; and Assistant Treasurer Mary Thatcher.

Sunshine chair Joan Hinman reported on cards sent to members. Mary Thatcher had forms for anyone still desiring to attend the OAGC Convention.

The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Branstrator Farm, Clarksville.

