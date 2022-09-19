TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2022. There are 103 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 19, 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.

On this date:

In 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”

In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2 1/2 months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president. In 1970, the “Mary Tyler Moore” show debuted on CBS-TV.

In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.

In 1996, IBM announced it would extend health benefits to the partners of its gay employees.

In 2001, the Pentagon ordered dozens of advanced aircraft to the Persian Gulf region as the hour of military retaliation for deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 drew closer.

In 2020, President Donald Trump urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Rosemary Harris is 95. Actor David McCallum is 89. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 82. Singer Bill Medley is 82. R&B singer Freda Payne is 80. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 77. Actor Jeremy Irons is 74. TV personality Joan Lunden is 72. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 70. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 67. Rock singer Lita Ford is 64. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 62. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 60. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 58. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 56. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 53. Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 48.