Conversation Club shares summer stories

Conversation Club reconvened from their summer break and gathered for a potluck luncheon at the home of Christine Snyder on September 13. Eleven members were present.

President Judy Sargent welcomed the members, thanked Christine for her hospitality, asked a blessing and invited all to partake of the wonderful meal.

Yearbooks for 2022-23 were distributed. Members were asked to consider volunteering to serve on the Christmas and/or Spring Luncheon Committees.

The program for the day was conversation surrounding the response to the roll call question, “What have you done during the summer?” Responses included trips, family events, summer projects, and preparation for fall.

Judy ended the meeting with a humorous reading.

The club will next meet on September 27 at Ohio Living Cape May. Becky Stafford will serve as hostess and Marla Stewart will provide the program.

Gathering for a potluck luncheon at the home of Christine Snyder. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_convo-clcub.jpg Gathering for a potluck luncheon at the home of Christine Snyder. Submitted photo