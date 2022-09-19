HealthFirst grants awarded, new funding cycle to open

WILMINGTON– HealthFirst announces seven new grantees and the opening of its next grant cycle.

With its first funding cycle of the year complete, Health First awarded grants to seven local organizations:

• Clinton-Massie School District for a Care Clinic, $5,000;

• Energize Clinton County for a 2022 Community Fellow, $3,000;

• Clinton County Services for the Homeless to support a coordinated community plan, $7,000;

• Clinton County History Center for age-friendly accessibility improvements, $7,500;

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Scholarship Fund to support scholarships for healthcare workers, $10,000;

• Two initiatives with Clinton County Community Action Program to support Head Start with a sensory garden and classroom space integrated into the senior center, $9,500.

Next cycle

The second grant cycle opens Monday, September 26 for Clinton County-based 501(c)3 organizations, government entities, non-profit organizations, and otherwise tax-exempt groups that work to promote the good health of residents in Clinton County.

Application of a letter of intent may be made through the Clinton County Foundation Grant Portal available at clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/grants-applications.

About HeathFirst

HealthFirst supports organizations and initiatives that promote the good health of residents in Clinton County, Ohio, through education, innovation, and patient care support through grantmaking.

They welcome innovative ideas that address individual and community wellness and health awareness. These concepts may be direct outreach or through creative delivery methods and services.

In this work, HealthFirst encourages alliances, partnerships, and collaboration between providers and organizations. This broadens, deepens, and diversifies participation in the provision of services. These collaborations have intrinsic value and effectiveness in building organization capacity and expanding the reach of grant funds.

HealthFirst will accept new grant applications until Monday, October 24.

The first step in the two-step process is to submit a letter of intent. Visit clintoncountyohiofoundation.org to learn more about the grant application process and the guidelines for submitting grants. Organizations selected from the initial round will need to complete a second step with a full grant application for funding consideration.

Full applications are due by Friday, December 1.

Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than $1 million to numerous community organizations. In addition, HealthFirst operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District. PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

HealthFirst of Clinton County partnered with the Clinton County Foundation to ensure an annual distribution is available to the community. The Clinton County Foundation is a nationally accredited charitable foundation that serves donors, non-profits, and businesses to fulfil their philanthropic plans and goals.

For more information about HealthFirst for Clinton County, visit clintoncountyohiofoundation.org. For questions regarding the application process, please contact Alison Belfrage, 937-566-1634, or Jeff Drapalik, 513-336-9711.

