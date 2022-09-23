CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Eagles Lodge Hilda #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Sept. 12.

Critical: Packages of hot dogs and taco meat missing date marks. Ready-to-eat TCS (time-temperature-controlled) foods held for 24 hours or more must be marked with date and consumed, sold or discarded within 7 days.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Kitchen refrigerator and walk-in cooler missing thermometer. Corrected. Black residue accumulated on inside guard on ice making machine. (Corrected.) Food residue splattered on inside top surface of microwave. Corrected. Potato residues on potato cutter. Fake nail found on top of ice bin. Corrected. Handle of ice scoop found in ice. Corrected. Cloths found to air-dry dishes. Corrected. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Kitchen refrigerator is repaired with bungee cords. Equipment must be repaired appropriately. Beer cooler is out of order. Nonfunctional equipment must be removed from facility or repaired. Faucet dripping at back bar. Floor tile damaged under ice bin.

• Clinton County Senior Services Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 7.

Non-critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness is unavailable. Person In Charge requested new example. Emailing example employee health agreement. Residues observed on guard on inside of ice making machine. Dust observed on panels in vent hood.

• Clinton County Head Start, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 7.

Critical: Spaghetti noodles 114°F (roaster). Hot TCS (time-temperature controlled foods) must be maintained 135°F or above. Person In Charge adjusted temperature and adding heated sauce. Salsa 43°F, thermometer 45°F (2-door refrigerator). Cold TCS foods must be maintained at 41°F or less. PIC adjusted thermostat and will monitor.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Exposed wood is not sealed (support under 3-sink counter/near dishwasher).

• Clinton County Head Start Clinton St., 333 Clinton St., Wilmington, Sept. 7.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. (Person In Charge certificate is available.)

Note: Facility only serving prepackaged food items for breakfast and snacks. Lunch is prepared at main Head Start and transported to this site.

• Combs Bakery, 221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, Sept. 14.

Critical: Food handler observed not washing hands in-between money and food handling. Implement handwashing to prevent spread of germs.

Non-critical: Exterior door of kitchen not fully closed. Bottom may need repair. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint. Lid missing on trash can in bathroom. Table in walk-in cooler has black/white (mold-like) residues on legs. Floor in kitchen near walk-in freezer has black residue (mold-like) residues. Observed condensation accumulation. Floor fan has dust accumulations. Residues observed on floor mat in front of 3-sink.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Sept. 14.

Non-critical: Dust and black residues observed on fan covers in walk-in cooler.

