Blanchester public comment policy

The Blanchester Village Council reinstated its public comment section at Thursday’s village council meeting. The same guidelines as before still apply.

P.E.R.I. meeting slated

Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (P.E.R.I.) will meet on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Annex Building in the conference room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. The speaker will be Rosemary Dahmann, Director.